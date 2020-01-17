DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Deep River back in December.
Friday, they confirmed that Katherine Konrad was found safe in Oklahoma.
They said they were contacted by the Miami, OK Police Department on Friday morning.
Police there told troopers that they found Konrad during a traffic stop.
They confirmed that she was with Kyle Sheehan, 22, during the traffic stop.
Konrad was described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Back in December, state police believed she was traveling to Tennessee in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with CT license plate AM90073.
Konrad's family has been notified, state police said.
