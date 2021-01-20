(WFSB) - The pandemic nearly stopped two of winter's greatest pleasures: Buying and eating Girl Scout cookies.
Troops in Connecticut have made a few adjustments to make sure those Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs arrive at homes, even without being able to knock on doors.
“Everyone’s excited they can still get cookies,” said Melissa Perkins, Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “I know I’m excited. I can still get Samoas. Those are my favorite.”
Perkins isn't just a Girl Scout cookie consumer. She said she’s also the head of marketing for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. She said the COVID-19 pandemic forced troops to get a little creative to keep their cookie sales program going.
“Girl Scouting had to pivot, and I think one of our greatest successes is our ability to be resilient,” she said.
That resilience means next month, customers will be able to purchase cookies three different ways. Drive-thru pick up spots will be available at locations throughout the state by the end of February, and consumers will have two digital options.
“You can see the silver lining of the cloud here,” Perkins said. “Look at the opportunities girls have. Now they learn about e-commerce, they learn about what a 21st century skill set is, and how the workplace is adapting.”
Customers can support a Girl Scout they know by going to gsofct.org. Or starting Feb. 18, they'll be able to order through Grubhub.
“They would put the order out for the Grubhub driver,” Perkins explained. “The Grubhub driver would pick it up and deliver it to the customer just like if they were ordering a takeout burger.”
Grubhub isn't charging the Girl Scouts a commission, so the money from orders will stay in Connecticut with the Girl Scouts.
“Girls are excited that they can still participate in something that feels normal to them,” Perkins said.
