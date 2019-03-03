NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) -- Sunday was a big day for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Volunteers in New Britain loaded 16,000 cases of cookies into Girl Scout’s cars to then sell during a massive distribution operation this weekend.
Cookies will be sold through March, and the Girl Scouts have already sold over 2 million boxes.
Volunteers say there is more to Girl Scouts than just selling cookies.
“They’re learning to build their confidence, they’re also learning money management, working with the public,” CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut May Barneby said. “They’re learning business ethics.”
The money the girls raise through Girl Scouts also helps them give back to their communities.
Barneby said they do community service, take action projects and go to camp.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun,” Girl Scout Abi Leonard said. “You get to be with your troop during the cookie booths, so you get to spend more time with your friends.”
Girl Scout cookies are only sold once a year, and Barneby said that is why people crave them more.
And what cookie do they crave the most? Thin mints.
“It’s one of the most popular cookies in the United States,” Barneby said.
