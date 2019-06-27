STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been more than a month since a New Canaan mom disappeared.
Now that her estranged husband and his girlfriend are free on bond, they’ve been filing motions with the courts left and right, it seems.
Days ago, Fotis Dulos filed paperwork in an effort to see his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.
Both are facing charges in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five. She and Fotis Dulos had been in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle when she went missing.
After the mother went missing, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance cameras discarding items throughout Hartford, which contained Jennifer’s blood.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
After Troconis posted bond, she was required to wear an ankle bracelet, and can’t leave the state without permission.
Same goes for Fotis.
Troconis has now filed a motion, asking for permission.
Troconis will be appearing in court sooner than she thought. Her court date was moved up because she wants to travel.
According to court documents, her attorneys are asking to amend the conditions of her release, saying she’s looking to "travel out of state from June 30 until July 17, to stay with a responsible party completely unconnected with this case."
Documents go on to say Troconis has known the party “since she was 15 years of age.”
Days ago, Fotis Dulos filed paperwork looking to see Troconis, but her attorneys filed back, saying she doesn’t want any contact with him.
Documents say her attorneys are asking the courts to “enter an order prohibiting Fotis Dulos or his attorneys, agents or representatives from having any contact whatsoever, whether in-person, electronic, telephonic or in any other way.”
Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, had filed a motion first asking the courts to allow the couple to see each other.
Troconis’ attorneys said “Mr. Dulos’ attorney’s public statements and his most recent motion have been filed and made solely to serve the purposes and interests of Mr. Dulos at the expense of Michelle Troconis."
The search continues for Jennifer Dulos as she's been missing since May 24.
Police have searched a park near her New Canaan home, a Hartford trash facility, areas near Fotis' Farmington home and a pond where the family water skied.
State police haven't said what they've found, but have said she was a victim of a “serious physical assault.”
Troconis' attorneys are expected in court on Friday, but it is unclear if she will attend.
