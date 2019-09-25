WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the search for a missing mother from New Canaan continues, there's a push to get the girlfriend of her estranged husband on the record in a civil dispute.
Jennifer Farber Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, wants Michelle Troconis on the record as part of the civil dispute between Gloria Farber and Fotis Dulos.
Troconis walked into the law office of Weinstein and Wisser in West Hartford for her deposition just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Gloria Farber said she's fighting to gain access to financial records from Fotis Dulos' construction company.
It's been a busy few months for Fotis Dulos' legal team. They've been defending him against claims that he failed to repay loans.
Wednesday, Troconis will be questioned about his finances.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared four months ago. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged in connection with her disappearance. However, they've only been hit with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.
With search efforts continuing, Gloria Farber was granted custody of Jennifer Dulos' children. She's also going after Fotis Dulos for money she said he owes.
Gloria Farber claims Fotis Dulos built his company, the Fore Group, with family loans but only paid back some of the money.
She said he still owes $2.5 million.
Gloria Farber's lawyers also claim that Fotis Dulos has been misleading about his wealth and is moving money between his own account and the company.
Now, her lawyers want to and will be talking to Troconis at the law office of Weinstein and Wisser in West Hartford.
"While I certainly respect the press and their job to ascertain information in regards to the Jennifer Dulos matter and the desire of the public to be informed, I will have no comment in regard to Ms. Troconis' deposition," said Richard P. Weinstein, who is representing Gloria Farber.
Fotis Dulos and his attorney, Norm Pattis, are scheduled to be there to hear what she says.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.