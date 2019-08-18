HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The girlfriend of the estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother whose disappearance sparked national attention is due back in court on Monday.
More than two months have passed since anyone last saw missing New Canaan mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos since she was last known to be dropping her children off at school on Many 24th.
While the case remains active, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence on the weekend after Dulos’ disappearance.
Police believe the pair resembled a man and woman seen on camera surveillance discarding items that police said may have been bags along Albany Avenue along the city’s North End the day Jennifer went missing.
Sources confirmed to Channel 3 that Jennifer’s Vineyard Vines t-shirt she was wearing the day she went missing stained with her blood, was found during a search of the trash can containers.
But the defense team for Dulos said earlier this month its objective is to cast enough doubt on the state’s case in hopes of never facing a murder charge.
As Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis fights against the speculation his client murdered his wife, Michelle Troconis recently sat in the hot seat where the law firm representing the Dulos estate asked her questions about the Dulos’ finances.
State police worked around the clock for weeks at a trash to energy plant in Hartford combing for evidence.
As for their children, Jennifer’s mother received temporary custody of the children who remain in her New York City home.
Fotis Dulos is expected to appear in court on September 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.