HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With 13 days gone since anyone last saw a New Canaan mother, investigators returned to a home in Farmington Thursday where she once lived.
They also returned to a trash facility in Hartford Thursday to resume searching for clues in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen on May 24.
Later in the day Thursday, Ch. 3's sister station WCBS saw CT state troopers going into the office of the lawyer for Michelle Troconis, girlfriend of Jennifer's estranged husband Fotis Dulos.
They were seen carrying equipment typically used to take statements of suspects.
Then, a short time later, State's Attorney for Stamford/Norwalk Richard Colango arrived. His office is prosecuting the case and supervising the Dulos investigation.
Troconis was later seen walking out of the office.
Ch. 3 cameras later saw her walking into a hotel in Avon.
So far amid the case, CT State Police said they have received 225 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
They have also received nearly 70 responses after putting out a call to residents in New Canaan, looking for surveillance footage from homes and/or businesses.
On Wednesday evening, several state police troopers were seen going to the Farmington home of Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Police had executed a search warrant for the Jefferson Crossing home Wednesday evening.
Since the case began, police have served search warrants on several properties owned by Fotis, who owns the building company FORE Group.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested last weekend in connection with the case.
Investigators have been scouring several locations in the state since Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24, including spots in New Canaan, Farmington, and Hartford.
Police were led to the trash facility in Hartford on Tuesday.
Sources told Channel 3 that they are looking for her remains at the Maxim Road location.
State police were seen rummaging through the plant for several hours on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sources told Channel 3 that the search could take days.
Eyewitness News cameras spotted detectives wearing hazmat suits and masks. Police dogs were also there.
Channel 3’s law enforcement analyst Lt. J Paul Vance said investigators are searching through a football field sized area of garbage.
“It's a very difficult part of the investigation, but major crime detectives are trained to do this kind of work, to look for, possess, examine evidence that's related to a case of an investigation,” Vance said. “It means, literally going through garbage step by step. Using heavy equipment, using cadaver dogs to search, and then hand searching whatever might in fact be looked at even closer.”
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis both faced a judge on Monday for tampering with evidence.
Troconois posted her bond. Fotis Dulos remains behind bars.
Investigators said earlier this week that they had not been cooperating.
Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford.
According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.
The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.
Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.
Police continue to ask people to submit surveillance footage of the areas from Wednesday May 22 to Saturday May 25.
The day Jennifer went missing, police learned from cell phone data that Fotis went back and forth four times from his Farmington home to another property on Old Mountain Spring Road.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24. She has been missing ever since.
She had moved to New Canaan from Farmington while going through a lengthy divorce and custody battle with Fotis.
On Thursday, Attorney Michael Rose filed a motion looking to remove himself from representing Fotis Dulos amid his divorce/custody battle.
In the filing, Rose said “Good cause exists to grant this motion because considerations other than compensation prevent the firm from continuing to represent the defendant."
Anyone with information should contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
In a statement on Thursday, New Canaan Country School said "As a school that believes deeply in the sanctity of childhood and as a tight-knit community of people who believe in our common humanity, we are heartbroken about Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. We know Jennifer as a devoted mother, a dedicated member of our parent community and an active volunteer. Over the last two years, she had a daily presence on campus, and her kindness and warmth have been palpable to everyone who has come into contact with her. We continue to support the five beautiful Dulos children, who are beloved members of the New Canaan Country School community, along with all of our NCCS community during this unbearably difficult time. We thank the news media for helping us to protect the privacy of our students and focus on their school activities during this time when routine and normalcy is so vital."
