STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The girlfriend of a man charged in connection with his estranged wife's disappearance is scheduled to make another court appearance.
Michelle Troconis is on the docket to face a judge in Stamford on Thursday.
Troconis, along with Fotis Dulos, were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
The search for the missing mother of five children has spanned nearly two months in locations across Connecticut.
The appearance on Thursday will mark Troconis's fourth time in court since her arrest.
Channel 3 did not expect there to be any bombshells in the case during the pre-trial hearing. It's just the latest step in a long legal process.
Troconis and Fotis Dulos pleaded "not guilty" to hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence charges.
During her last appearance, a judge granted her request to travel out of state and upheld a ban the prevented the two defendants from having any contact with each other.
While Fotis Dulos isn't due in court until August, his legal team has been working to debunk rumors and speculation that he had anything to do with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.
A new motion requested copies of his estranged wife's lab work, treatment and other medical tests.
Attorney Norm Pattis said he needs the medical information as he prepares his defense that Jennifer Dulos may have had a "reason" to disappear.
Troconis is due in court at 10 a.m.
