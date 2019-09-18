NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - The girlfriend of a missing mother's estranged husband was in court on Wednesday for her latest charge of tampering with evidence.
Michelle Troconis arrived in Norwalk Superior Court for an arraignment around 9:30 a.m.
Her appearance was brief.
The case was continued to court in Stamford with her next appearance being Oct. 10.
A few weeks ago, Troconis and Fotis Dulos were both arrested for the second time in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Fotis Dulos faced a judge on his new tampering with evidence charge last week.
Toward the beginning of the investigation, both he and Troconis were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos pleaded not guilty to both the old and new charges.
Troconis did the same on Wednesday.
An arrest warrant for the new charge revealed some details about the case.
Investigators cited evidence that led them to believe Fotis Dulos drove an employee's work truck to New Canaan the day that Jennifer Dulos went missing.
They also believe he attacked her and drove away with her body.
Investigators believe it was Fotis Dulos and Troconis that were captured on surveillance video at an Avon car wash getting that same truck detailed and dumping trash bags in Hartford dumpsters.
When investigators asked Michelle why Fotis needed to get that truck cleaned shortly after Jennifer's disappearance, she allegedly replied "Well obviously, all the evidence says because you showed me the picture of the blood in the door. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there."
Both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have maintained their innocence.
had this been a story about a woman from the inner city it would be histroy by now, BUT since it was from a rich area it is still in the news
