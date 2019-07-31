HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An emergency hearing is scheduled to figure out if the girlfriend of a missing mother's estranged husband will be questioned about his finances.
Attorneys for missing Jennifer Dulos' estate hoped Michelle Troconis would be questioned on Wednesday in Hartford.
They said they want to know what Troconis knew about Fotis Dulos' financial situation and his company.
Troconis' attorney does not want her to be deposed; however, she was subpoenaed.
Jennifer Dulos' mother is said to be owed $1 million.
Troconis' lawyer argues that because she is involved in a criminal case, she should not have to answer questions related to finances at this time.
In the meantime, Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, has been caring for the Dulos' five children at her home in New York City.
She was granted temporary custody.
Tuesday, Farber's lawyer filed a motion seeking full custody.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis have been out on bond.
Both have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who was reported missing at the end of May.
