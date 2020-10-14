SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The girlfriend of a state trooper who was arrested earlier this month is now facing charges.
On Tuesday, police arrested Mariah Harper. She turned herself in after learning there was an active warrant for her arrest.
This comes following the arrest of her boyfriend, Trooper First Class Christopher Russell.
His arrest stems from an argument between the couple back on Oct. 3 at a Southington home.
According to police, the couple had started arguing at a wedding they attended. Once back at their Southington home, the argument got physical, police said.
When officers arrived, they arrested Russell.
On Tuesday, Harper was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
