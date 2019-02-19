NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police have found two missing girls whom were reported missing on Monday.
Deja Higgs, 14, and 12-year-old Olivia Kelly were believed to be with each other, police said.
Deja was last seen on Monday around 3 p.m.
She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.
She was last wearing a dark gray hoodie with a Pink logo on it. She also had on light gray yoga/sweat pants and white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.
Olivia was last heard from around 6 p.m.
She is described as standing 5 feet to 5'2" tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Olivia was wearing black leggings, a hooded jacket and red sneakers. She was carrying a book bag with a tribal print colored design which had clothing and permanent markers inside.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts of the girls was asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
