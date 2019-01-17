ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - Seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII.
The NFL announced that the Empress of Soul will deliver the anthem as part of the pregame festivities at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Fans will be able to see it on Channel 3 and CBS just before the game starts.
"I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta," Knight said. "The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."
Knight spoke about the upcoming performance in an interview with the NFL. Watch it here.
The game's halftime show will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LIII is set for Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
Four teams remain.
The New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday for the AFC Championship. It can be seen on Channel 3 at 6:40 p.m.
The winner of that game will take on either the Los Angeles Rams or New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.
