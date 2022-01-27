MOODUS, CT (WFSB) - It may be winter, but families are already camping at a new campground created at the former 4H camp in East Haddam.

This experience, however, is more upscale.

Glamping is how the Machimoodus Getaway Campgrounds in Moodus billed itself. The 86-acre former 4H camp is now home to 45 guest cabins. Most sleep two, but nine can sleep four people.

“Each site comes with an outdoor fire pit, chairs, firewood that you can purchase,” said Allison Neeven, general manager, Getaway Machimoodus.

The inside is quaint. There’s a kitchenette, a king-size bed and a full bath with a shower. Campers don’t even need to bring food. It they want, it will be here when they arrive.

Campers don’t even have to check in with anybody. They can go right to their cabin. They’ll get a code on their phone.

“People love going to the middle of nowhere, sitting by a fire and just disconnecting,” Neeven said.

There’s a lockbox for cell phones, or people can get out and visit the Goodspeed, Opera House, Gillette Castle, or go for a hike. The campground is pet-friendly too, with a dog park that’s fenced in.

“It is pretty shocking to see so many cars and the labor of love we put into this place,” Neeven said. “To see all the people enjoying it with their pets and going for walks on our nature path.”

Visitors can’t get lost. Each cabin may look alike, but they have different names, named after a grandparent in the Getaway family.

“We have a lot of people that come just for that one night, reset,” Neeven said. “We have a lot of people that come for the weekend. Our weekend warriors, they just hang out do hikes all around the area.”

