A historic church in Riverton showcases and houses thousands of hand crafted, glass blown treasures by artist Peter Greenwood.
Channel 3’s Scot Haney visited the artist who said the art of glass blowing changed his life 38 years ago.
“The first time I worked with glass that was it for me,” said Greenwood to Haney.
Dozens of structurally unique, colorful vases, pitchers, wall sconces, even pieces of furniture that contain his work line the walls of his showroom.
“When you're working with glass, you know, it's amazing, what you can do with it is simply amazing,” said Greenwood.
Greenwood offers classes and glass blowing that are opening to the public.
“The public can come in and blow glass,” said Greenwood. “They can make a paper weight or a flower, even a five year old can come in and blow a Christmas ornament. The oldest student I’ve had is 92 years old.”
Greenwood said the sessions range in options, and price points, as well.
“I’ve had over 4 thousand students here, all ages, and everybody really enjoys it. It's a quick short 15-minute workshop where you come in and you can make a paper weight or a flower. If you want something more involved, I do a one-hour workshop where you make four pieces of glass,” described Greenwood.
Regardless of the size or intricacy of the piece, it all starts with small tiles of glass.
“I just melt clear glass in the furnace,” said Greenwood. “The furnace that holds the glass runs 24 hours a day.”
Next, the glass tile is heated on the end of a metal rod. Greenwood works his magic and turns and twists the heated glass into beautiful works of art.
He taught Scot Haney how to make a paperweight. Haney selected the colors – orange and white, which are tiny chips of glass.
Greenwood explained exactly what to do next and then the process begins by removing the large chunk of melted glass from the furnace and rolling it in the colored chips.
Greenwood reheats the paperweight throughout the process to keep it malleable.
After the shape is formed, Greenwood applies a clear ‘top coat’ of glass to seal in the color.
But, it’s not ready to take home just yet, the newly formed glass paperweight needs 24 hours to ‘cool’ in another oven at a lower temperature to ensure it doesn’t crack.
“You can add that to your resume, you're a glass blower now, Scot, you made your first piece,” joked Greenwood.
“I don't know about that, Peter,” laughed Haney.
For more information on Peter Greenwood’s glass blown art, click here.
