GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury school officials announced on Wednesday that it will treat “snow days” as remote learning days for the 2020-21 school year.
The State Department of Education recently approved that option for school districts, and in a letter to parents, Glastonbury’s School Superintendent Alan Bookman said they have decided to take advantage of that.
“We feel prepared to do this because of our successful one-to-one iPad program and our experiences with eLearning during 2020,” Bookman said.
On what would be considered ‘snow days,’ students will instead learn remotely, connecting with their teachers over the internet.
He went on to say that parents will be notified of an inclement weather “eLearning day,” as soon as possible so they can prepare.
In a case where there are widespread power/internet outages that impact teachers and students, there will not be a remote learning day. Instead, school will be closed and it will be made up at the end of the school year.
He also outlined some tips for students and parents for when it comes to an eLearning day, including:
- If inclement weather is in the forecast, please be sure you are prepared to eLearn by bringing home any necessary technology and materials
- Teachers will connect on with you on "snow days" using Zoom, Google Classroom, and/or Seesaw as your primary apps
- Attendance will be taken and you will follow the school schedule for that day
- In-Person extra-curricular activities will be cancelled unless road conditions improve enough to hold the activity
