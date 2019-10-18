GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The Glastonbury Apple Harvest and Music Festival kicks off on Friday.
This year, organizers said they are adding more live music, saying nearly 30 bands and performers will be rocking out on two different stages.
There's going to be plenty of food as well with more than two dozen food trucks all weekend long, along with dozens of craft vendors and a Harvest Pub.
For more information, click here.
