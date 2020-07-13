GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Glastonbury Board of Education voted to discuss changing the high school's mascot.
The Glastonbury High School administration says they want to get rid of the Tomahawk logo and nickname because it’s offensive.
The administration says they want to eliminate the Tomahawk logo because of its negative stereotyping of Native Americans.
“There are a lot of memories tied up with that name if you grew up in this town and went to that high school,” said Carol Acahlager GHS alumnae.
More than 2,000 people signed an online petition asking the Glastonbury Board of Education to keep the Tomahawk logo.
Alumnae Diane Hemlock and Carol Acahlager are two of them.
“I’m always really proud to be able to say I was one the varsity team and that we were the Tomahawks. The name recognition and stuff like that,” Hemlock said.
Now, the Board of Education is set to make their first vote on eliminating the Tomahawk logo on Monday night.
The Glastonbury High School administration says the school has phased out the use of the nickname within the past few years and they’re looking to get rid of it for good.
They say the student council is on board and they’re looking forward to finding a new mascot.
“I think it’s overdue. I’m happy about it,” said Joanne Sulik.
The administration says they’ve already been using a different logo for uniforms, flooring, and equipment.
During the Board of Education meeting, the board accepted the elimination request of to logo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.