GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Glastonbury Board of Education will be holding a meeting to discuss restoring the previous mascot name.
Last year, the district got rid of its Tomahawk logo and replaced it with the Guardians mascot.
The board of education voted last year to end the Tomahawk logo because of its negative impact for Native Americans.
Tuesday night's meeting was petitioned by residents who want to bring it back.
The special meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Bring it back! Get rid of Simsbury's Trojans!!!
