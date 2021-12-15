GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A fight broke out at a Board of Education meeting in Glastonbury over changing the school's mascot.

The altercation was caught on video Tuesday night.

According to video, the fight broke out between a board of education member Ray McFall and a Glastonbury resident.

The two people involved stood nearly nose-to-nose for an argument. Seconds later, McFall could be seen pushing the man who then punched McFall in the face with so much force that McFall actually fell to the ground.

In the chaotic seconds that followed, people separated the two.

The board pulled the plug on the meeting at that point.

The meeting was held to discuss reverting the school's mascot back to the tomahawk. Last year, the district got rid of its tomahawk logo and replaced it with a "guardians" mascot.

The reason for the meeting was that a petition argued that the public didn't get enough input in the decision-making process since in-person meetings didn't happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no decision on Tuesday night due to the meeting's abrupt end.

Wednesday morning, the focus of the people in Glastonbury appeared to be on the punch, not the logo.

No arrests were made.

Glastonbury police have only called it a disturbance at the high school. They said they are currently investigating what happened.

