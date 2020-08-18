GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Glastonbury Board of Education voted to change Glastonbury High School's mascot.
The board voted 7 to 1 on Monday night to eliminate it.
The Glastonbury High School administration said it had been looking at getting rid of the school's tomahawk logo and nickname because it was deemed offensive and created a negative stereotype of Native Americans.
“There are a lot of memories tied up with that name if you grew up in this town and went to that high school,” said Carol Acahlager, a Glastonbury High School alumnae.
Earlier in the summer, more than 2,000 people signed an online petition asking the Glastonbury Board of Education to keep the Tomahawk logo.
Alumnae Diane Hemlock and Acahlager were two of them.
“I’m always really proud to be able to say I was one the varsity team and that we were the Tomahawks. The name recognition and stuff like that,” Hemlock said.
Now, the Board of Education has voted for the change.
The Glastonbury High School administration said the school already phased out the use of the nickname within the past few years.
It said the student council is on board and is looking forward to finding a new mascot.
The administration said it has already been using a different logo for uniforms, flooring, and equipment.
Glastonbury's superintendent said he wants a decision on the new mascot to be student driven and expects leadership groups at the school to work alongside the principal to come up with a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.