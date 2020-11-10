GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – As temperatures turn colder, an 8-year-old boy from Glastonbury is making sure no child has to go to bed cold.
He’s collecting pajamas for those in need.
“I’m donating the pajamas this year because I don’t want the kids to feel left out this year,” said Oliver Koenig-Paquin, Oliver’s Pajama Project.
Oliver’s Pajama Project started back when he was in preschool. Each year, as the temperatures turn colder, the third grader helps collect pajamas for children in need.
This is the project’s fifth year and Koenig-Paquin recognized how critical his mission is this year with the pandemic.
“I want the kids who don’t have pajamas this year and the parents who can’t really get pajamas this year because it’s hard for the parents this year because it’s coronavirus,” Koenig-Paquin said.
The project is in collaboration with Scholastic. The pajamas Koenig-Paquin collects go to the State Department of Children and Families, as well as school that have children in need.
“I think for him being able to see end result makes it even more meaningful for him because he knows that there are kids that are not as fortunate as he is, and he wants to be able to help others,” said Danielle Paquin, Oliver’s mom.
This year, Oliver is teaming up with Liquid Nirvana. The juice and smoothie bar in Glastonbury is one of the areas where he’s collecting donations.
“Given the community needs right now, given everything that’s going on, every bit helps, and I think that’s the most critical,” said Rosy Kapur, owner of Liquid Nirvana.
Rosy Kapury says she sees her business as a community store. Anybody who stops by and donates a pair of pajamas gets a $5 dollar coupon to use at the shop.
Oliver hopes to collect 2,500 pajamas this year. The pajamas can be for infants, older teens, or any sizes in between.
“I don’t want to make the older kids feel left out and not have a pair of pajamas to be cozy when they go to bed,” Oliver said.
If you want to donate pajamas to Oliver’s Pajama Project, you have until December 15. There are some other collection areas as well.
For more information, click here.
