GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 12-year-old Glastonbury boy remains in the hospital after falling off a cliff on Monday afternoon.
It happened at the Cotton Hollow Preserve off Hopewell Road.
The boy, who was with friends and a parent, fell 25-feet from the cliff.
He was rushed to the hospital via a LIFE STAR helicopter.
Cotton Hollow Preserve is a recreational area for swimming, hiking, and fishing, but there are signs along the trails telling visitors to swim at their own risk.
The fire department did respond on Monday, and officials said there have been falls and reports of other people getting hurt while on the trails at the preserve over the years.
The Glastonbury superintendent of schools said the boy is in middle school, and added that they have crisis teams in every school for students and staff.
He said he hasn't been in touch with the boy's family, as he is respecting their privacy, but said "We are all going to pray for him that he comes out of this fine."
On Tuesday, some high school students were at the preserve to go for a hike and a swim, but said they were taking precautions after hearing what happened on Monday.
"We were going to swim because it's the last day of summer, but no climbing," said Thomas Aloise, who is a student at Glastonbury High School.
Channel 3 did reach out to the Glastonbury Park and Rec Dept. and the nature conservancy to see if they're looking into more signage or what else can be done to prevent falls, but hasn't heard back yet.
