GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - We're hearing first hand from a town council member who helped break up a public fight at the Glastonbury Board of Education meeting this week.

John Cavanna is a familiar face around Glastonbury. Everybody knows John, his farm, and his long history of being a public servant.

It was his love for his community that made him spring into action and shut this fight down.

John says the pushing and punching Tuesday night should have never happened in the first place, adding that the tension at the meeting had been building since the issue of the high school's Tomahawk logo, which had been removed last year, had resurfaced and was supposed to be reopened for discussion.

During the meeting's recess, an attendee and board of education member, Ray McFall, exchange words. Then, a push from McFall is answered with a punch from the other man.

Council member John Cavanna says what happened was embarrassing and not reflective of the town, adding that although it's not an excuse for the behavior, he believes the pandemic could have fueled these flared tempers

“Never should have happened, period. Can’t get much simpler that. Glastonbury’s a beautiful town. We need to lead by example. We’re in a school and we should be leading by example, especially when there’s young kids in the audience," Cavanna stated.

The police are still not publicly commenting.

On Thursday, they did say this remains an open investigation and so far, no charges have been filed.

We are still waiting to hear back from school officials on any potential discipline for the school board member who was involved.