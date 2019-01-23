GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Main Street in Glastonbury on Monday continued to have repercussions on traffic Wednesday.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened by Route 17.
The vehicle struck a traffic control electrical cabinet. Inside were the controls to the traffic signal for the Main Street, Route 17 and Buttonball Lane intersection.
Police said the equipment was extensively damaged.
They also said drivers have been calling about getting the signals fixed.
However, police said the lights are owned and maintained by the state Department of Transportation.
They said the DOT was aware of the damage and is working to at least get the light flashing by Wednesday afternoon.
The hope is to have it fully functional by Friday.
In the meantime, police said they put up stop signs at the intersection.
Drivers heading through the area were urged to be cautious.
