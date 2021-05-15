WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury officer was taken to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.
Police say it happened Saturday afternoon on Maple Street in Wethersfield right before the I-91 on ramp.
The crash involved a Glastonbury Police cruiser and a sedan.
Both the Glastonbury officer and the driver of the sedan were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The sedan had to be towed from the scene.
Police have not said whether any charges will be filed against the driver of the sedan.
