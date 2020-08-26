GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- In less than a week, students in Glastonbury will be returning to class, but the district says parents are still on the fence when deciding to send them back.
“We put them in school with masks, we put them in school with borders up, there’s no room for growth, creativity, education,” said Lovicia Johnson, a Glastonbury parent.
There was never a doubt Johnson’s daughter would be doing anything but learn from home this school year.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me. It’s not safe, when you think about it, our kids are not experimental lab rats,” Johnson said.
It appears many other Glastonbury families were going back and forth on their decision.
“I think there’s a bit more anxiety going on now so there’s more who want to keep their children at home,” said Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman.
It’s gotten to the point where Bookman said parents are now locked into their decisions so the district can start crafting plans.
“Buses. We have to look at bus stops to see how you need to get picked up and how we’ll change something,” Bookman said.
The district also needs to know how many students are coming back so they can social distance successfully, while also gauging the resources needed for their online learners.
“We needed to know, if they were at home, how are we going to teach them,” he said.
Wednesday was the last day to decide, so when school starts on Monday, children will be locked into whatever mode of learning their parents chose.
After a week to assess, parents can then again have the option to change their minds.
“They can still send their request, but they need to wait for us to finalize everything, let it settle down and then we can make that particular change they desire,” Bookman said.
In Glastonbury, grades 6-12 are doing the hybrid learning, half online, half in class. Seventy-five percent are expected to be in class.
Fifth grade and below are going in-class only, and 80 percent are expected to be in class for that.
