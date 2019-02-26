GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Glastonbury family is grieving after their dog was attacked by multiple coyotes in their yard over the weekend.
The Coddington family's beloved dog, Penny, went missing in the morning.
"He woke up early in the morning and just went out in the pouring rain and searched for her for hours until he found her," said Chrislyn Coddington, the dog's owner.
The 35-pound labradoodle was attacked in their yard.
"She was on the edge of the property. She had been attacked by coyotes," said Chrislyn.
Chrislyn and her family say they are devastated by what happened.
"Aw she was so good. We bought her for my daughter for her tenth birthday and she was just so sweet."
The Coddingtons didn't know it's mating season for coyotes in Connecticut. The period runs from January to March.
The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says the best way to protect your pets is to not allow them to run free, especially at night.
Coyotes are most active at night, but they could also be active during daylight hours.
The DEEP also advises to never feed coyotes. The risk of a coyote attacking a person is extremely low.
For tips on how to protect your pet from coyotes, click here.
