GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Glastonbury firefighter is under fire after he told protestors holding a rally to get rid of Narcan and let those overdosing, die.
It was all caught on camera, and the video is picking up steam on social media, with many saying he should be fired.
A local group called 'Black-In-Glastonbury' meets in the area every weekend and holds a rally.
The Glastonbury firefighter reportedly made the remarks Sunday during one of the group's rallies, which was also serving as a food drive.
Ivelisse Correa recorded the video.
“Having lost someone myself in my family to opioids, that's not a person I want responding to my family's medical emergency if he holds these opinions,” Correa said.
The Windsor resident said she attends the Glastonbury rallies every week, and is usually recording videos on her cellphone.
In the video she is heard asking the firefighters “why aren't you guys doing anything dealing with the opioid epidemic in your own backyard?”
That's when the firefighter is heard saying "I think you get rid of [expletive] Narcan, and when people overdose, you let them die."
The firefighter has since responded on social media about his comment saying "it was sensitive and inappropriate." He went on to say "This comment in no way represents my character or conduct as a 20 years veteran of the fire service."
Glastonbury’s fire department learned about the firefighter's remarks and said “The individual's comment is upsetting, and by no means a reflection of those who dedicate themselves to protecting the residents and visitors of Glastonbury. This is a personnel matter, and there will be no further comment.”
“I'm not shocked at his behavior. I'm not shocked at the inaction taken or the fact they're not being transparent in their statements,” Correa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.