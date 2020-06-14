GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - As the state prepares for it's next phase of reopening, gyms around our state are getting ready to welcome people back with some strict new rules in place, and there are concerns about some of those guidelines.
At Melt Workout in Glastonbury, people returning to the gym will be greeted with guidelines.
"We are going to practice social distancing as you can see behind me there is plenty of space," Joe Carabase of Melt Workout tells us.
Gyms can open Wednesday at fifty percent capacity.
Common areas should be closed and plexiglass or a barrier up around the front desk.
There are spacing requirements for locker rooms and equipment, and strict sanitizing rules.
"As soon as you come in, you have to sanitize your hands and as soon as you get out of the bathroom, any door you touch, there will be a sanitation station right there for your hands. You're going to have your own equipment, your own block. You're not going to be touching the things other people are touching," explained Carabase.
The state also says if people can't be twelve feet apart on the gym floor, they have to wear a mask, but Carabese says that's risky.
"Wearing masks during exercise is incredibly dangerous. It’s essentially like inducing someone with asthma so when you’re wearing a mask and you’re exercising, you’ll be short on breath, which will cause fatigue, light headedness, potentially hyperventilate," continued Carabase.
Carabase says if he does keep people twelve feet apart, to avoid that, he has to operate on an even smaller scale.
"How are we supposed to operate at twenty-five percent capacity after being closed for three months? How are we able to pay our employees, pay our rent, our bills? I don’t see how it's all feasible," says Carabase.
But Carabase knows people are anxious to work out, so he's taking the needed steps.
People will have to sign in ahead of time for classes so they don't get too crowded and he's also working to improve air flow and ventilation in the gym.
"I think we all have to be safe and responsible, give each other space. We are looking for people to get healthy, mentally and physically," added Carabase.
And help people get back to their old fitness routine while following the new rules.
