GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Volunteers are working to help clean up a local holiday light display in Glastonbury after it was damaged during Monday’s storm.
Lights on Fisher Hill is a well-known display throughout Glastonbury that has been taking place for the past 12 years.
On Monday, a Pinetree fell across the yard, crushing the display. It was posted on Facebook that the display would have to be cancelled due to the amount of damage.
On Tuesday morning, volunteers went out to help the family clean up the display.
A local landscaping company offered to help remove the tree and was out there working to clean up the damage.
