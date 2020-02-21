GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Glastonbury led to the discovery of more than 80 grams of packaged cocaine, police said.
Glastonbury police said their K9 Soleil sniffed out 81.4 grams to be exact.
They said the drugs were individually packaged for sale.
Pictures released by officers showed that cash was also found.
No other details about the bust were released.
Police said hide and seek is Soleil's favorite.
(2) comments
Great dog and what a beautiful Dog, keep up the good work!!!! I hope you got a big juicy reward.
[thumbup][thumbup] Way to go, Soleil!!! Neal, I have another bag of Salmon treats for the puppy [smile]
