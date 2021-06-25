GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – People and town leaders in Glastonbury are growing frustrated with the number of cars getting stolen and broken into in town.

The Glastonbury Town Council sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont demanding that more be done.

Channel 3 obtained an exclusive copy of the letter. Read it here.

In it, residents essentially said they’ve had enough, and they fear for their safety.

Surveillance video captured on a Ring doorbell camera was an example of that. Thieves made their way into a garage in broad daylight.

The Glastonbury Town Council wants state lawmakers to act and do more to ensure these criminals are held responsible.

The letter was sent to Lamont on Thursday.

Since the start of the year, town officials reported 17 stolen cars and more than 100 car break-ins in Glastonbury. Property owners said they are afraid to park in their driveways. The town fears it’s only a matter of time before one of these confrontations turn violent or deadly.

Several bills, including one that would require GPS tracking for youths charged with stealing a car more than once failed in the legislative session.

"It seems that every attempt to remedy this problem at the legislative level is met with resistance,” the letter pointed out.

Citizens in Glastonbury have been energized to fight back against increasing crime in their community.

They formed their own coalition called Safe Streets Glastonbury in hopes of finding more solutions to the ongoing issue many towns are experiencing.