GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Two men were taken to the hospital overnight following a stabbing in Glastonbury.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sherwood Drive.
When officers arrived, they found an elderly man victim in the garage, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Another man, identified as 47-year-old Jason McCormick, was found in another area of the home with self-inflicted knife wounds.
Police said McCormick is accused of stabbing the victim with a knife during what they called a "violent altercation" in the home.
They were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and have been released.
Early Wednesday morning, police had Sherwood Drive blocked off.
McCormick was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault of an elderly person, and second-degree threatening.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.