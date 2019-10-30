PRESTON, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury man was arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Preston over the weekend.
State police said they arrested 25-year-old Francis L. Giannelli and charged him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal use of a weapon.
Troopers identified the victim as 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Preston. They said Thompson was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The drive-by happened in the area of Route 12 and Route 2A.
Troopers were called to the area after a driver reported hearing gunshots.
As state police responded, Ledyard police escorted a vehicle carrying a gunshot victim to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.
The victim, Thompson, later died at the hospital.
Police said the suspect left the crime scene.
An autopsy was conducted on Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Giannelli was held on a $1 million bond and faced a judge in Norwich on Wednesday morning.
