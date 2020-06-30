GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Glastonbury man’s need ended up leading to a gift of life, not just for himself, but for a complete stranger across the country as well.
After experiencing symptoms of kidney failure and being put on dialysis one year ago, Nick Kalogeros started a social media campaign and posted flyers throughout town.
One of those signs at a coffee shop caught the eye of Judi Edwards.
She was so moved by his story, she felt compelled to call, wanting to see if she was a match.
However, Nick’s cousin Tyler had also turned out to be a match and was approved to be a living donor.
But even though Judi couldn’t donate to Nick, she decided to donate to a complete stranger, who happened to be out in Arizona.
Through Hartford Healthcare, Judi and Nick met for the first time on Tuesday.
“It’s an incredible feeling, and I feel truly blessed to have this kind of support and people who want to do this for me,” Kalogeros said on Tuesday.
“I can do this, and there’s a very high likelihood I’ll be healthy for the long run. So, quite frankly, why wouldn’t I do this,” Edwards said.
Kalogeros underwent surgery in late May, and Edwards’ surgery was earlier this month. All are doing well.
“It’s basically another lease on life for me, another 10-30 years of not having to worry about this, and I’ve been worrying about it for the past 20,” Kalogeros said.
“I’m very happy we’re here today to celebrate these three individuals who have made sacrifices, fought for the gift of life, and who have made someone’s life better in the process,” said Dr. Oscar Serrano, transplant surgeon at Hartford Hospital.
