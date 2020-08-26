GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury police are investigating after a monument in town was vandalized.
Police said the Sgt. David Coullard (US Marine Corps) monument, located at the Bell Street end of the Addison Bog Multi-use trail, was found to be vandalized.
Sgt. Coullard was a resident from Glastonbury who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.
According to police, three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over, and the large granite monument was knocked over and damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-633-8301 or leave a tip by clicking here.
