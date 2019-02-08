GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - An injured barred owl was rescued with the help of a pair of officers in Glastonbury on Thursday night.
Police said the officers found the owl on Eastbury Hill.
It was in the road.
Police said the owl had a broken wing and that it had likely been hit by a vehicle.
The bird of prey was brought to the Bolton vet by the town's animal control officer.
