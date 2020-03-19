GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 17-year-old girl turned herself in to Glastonbury police this week after an 84-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run back in January.
The unidentified teen was charged on Tuesday with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility and failure to drive upon right.
The incident happened in the 400-block of Griswold Street, just after noon on Jan. 14.
Police said they believe the woman, who was identified at Valda Dienavs, was out getting her mail when she was hit.
The driver involved never stopped.
Someone driving by saw Dienavs in the road and called 9-1-1.
Griswold Street was closed between Candlewood Road and Spring Street Extension while police investigated.
The teen driver turned herself in after learning there was a warrant out for her arrest.
She posted a $1,000 bond.
She's due in in court in Manchester on April 22.
Another reason to sign up for the Post Office's "Informed Delivery" service. With the service, one can go on line and get a preview of what is coming in the mail. It won't tell you if the mail was delivered yet, but it can save you from a trip to your mailbox (which may be across the street) just to get a piece of junk mail, or the like.
My sympathy to this poor woman's family. Hope they catch the coward who hit her and didn't stop.
