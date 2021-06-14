Davis said police were looking into whether the two juvenile and three young adult suspects were involved in garage and attempted vehicle burglaries that were reported in South Glastonbury the same afternoon.
Darrell Duncan was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, risk of injury to a child, second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, interfering/resisting arrest, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on bail totaling $130,000 and given a court date of Monday in Manchester.
Branden Duncan was charged with second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, interfering/resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on $125,000 bail and also given a court date of Monday.
Davis said police were looking into whether the two juvenile and three young adult suspects were involved in garage and attempted vehicle burglaries that were reported in South Glastonbury the same afternoon.
Darrell Duncan was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, risk of injury to a child, second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, interfering/resisting arrest, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on bail totaling $130,000 and given a court date of Monday in Manchester.
Branden Duncan was charged with second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, interfering/resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on $125,000 bail and also given a court date of Monday.
Download the Channel 3 app to submit your photos. For more stories from Channel 3 Eyewitness News, check out WFSB.com.
WFSB
Police said they began receiving calls about suspects trying to enter vehicles in South Glastonbury between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The reports were from Great Pond Road, Bluff Point, and Main Street.
At least two callers reported seeing suspects enter garages.
According to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis, the five suspects were riding in a stolen BMW that was involved in a crash on Main Street around 4 p.m. A patrol officer noticed the vehicle on Dug Road beforehand.
Despite a blown tire, the driver of the BMW kept going and crashed along Route 17, which caused the stolen vehicle to become disabled. Police said the driver rear-ended another vehicle, which then crashed into a third. One of those other drivers was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Davis said the occupants hopped out and fled the scene on foot. They later called for a driver from the Lyft rideshare service to pick them up.
When the Lyft driver arrived, four of the five suspects stole the vehicle and took off. They eventually crashed that vehicle near Glastonbury High School.
Police caught up to the occupants after a foot chase and took all five into custody.
Darrell Duncan was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, risk of injury to a child, second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, interfering/resisting arrest, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on bail totaling $130,000 and given a court date of Monday in Manchester.
Branden Duncan was charged with second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, interfering/resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. He was held on $125,000 bail and also given a court date of Monday.
Collins was charged with second-degree larceny, interfering/resisting arrest, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. His bail was $125,000 and will also appear in Manchester court on Monday.
The two teens were charged with second-degree larceny and given juvenile court summons. They were released into the custody of guardians. Police said they could face additional charges.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Too bad the ridehsare driver left his/her/him/she key fob in the car.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.