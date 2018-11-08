GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB)- A woman died Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Glastonbury.
It happened on Main Street at Water Street, a little before 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday police identified the woman as 51-year-old Karen McCarthy, of South Glastonbury.
Police said the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators, and no charges have been filed.
Witnesses with any information are urged to contact police at 860-633-8301.
