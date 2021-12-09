263756496_274195818080049_2513802573927940026_n.jpg

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Glastonbury police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Shell gas station on Hebron Avenue.

The robbery happened Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

The suspect was described as having a Spanish accent.

Officers were on scene within one minute of the 911 call, but the man had already fled in a black truck, believed to be a 2014 Ford F150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-652-4260.

