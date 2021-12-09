GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Glastonbury police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Shell gas station on Hebron Avenue.
The robbery happened Thursday morning around 6 a.m.
The suspect was described as having a Spanish accent.
Officers were on scene within one minute of the 911 call, but the man had already fled in a black truck, believed to be a 2014 Ford F150.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-652-4260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.