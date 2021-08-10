Police lights generic
artolympic/Getty Images

GLASTONBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - The Glastonbury Auto Theft Team is investigating a carjacking.

At 6:27 p.m., a victim was forcibly removed from their Lexus at 2997 Main Street.

No weapons were shown.

The car was found in Hartford. 

