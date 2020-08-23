GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Glastonbury are asking residents to keep a watchful eye out after a man approached a young boy on Friday.
According to Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis, a 10-year-old boy was on his bike and leaving the Orchard Hill Swim Club around 9 p.m., having just finished with swim lessons, when he observed a man come out of the woods.
The boy took off on his bike after the man asked him what his name was.
"Come back here now," the man reportedly said.
Lt. Davis says the suspect is described as 40-year-old white male, with medium build, black hair, and a mustache.
The suspect was reportedly dressed in all black and wearing hoodie.
Lt. Davis adds that the individual in question is approximately six feet tall and may have a limp.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or has had a similar experience is asked to contact Glastonbury Police at 860-633-8301.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking or tapping here.
