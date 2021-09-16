Glastonbury Police launch interactive dashboard

GLASTONBURY, CT. (WFSB) - The Glastonbury Police launched an interactive dashboard on Sept. 16.
They hope the dashboard will help residents keep informed of reported crimes and police activity in the city.
The board will be updated twice a day.
Some data, like incident locations, may be redacted to protect the operational security of ongoing police investigations or the identities of victims.
