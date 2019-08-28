GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Glastonbury are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that struck a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m., where a bicyclist was traveling on New London Turnpike near the entrance to Route 17.
The female bicyclist was struck by a silver Ford F-150 being operated by a man, who left the scene southbound on Route 17.
The bicyclist was knocked off the bike and suffered minor injuries.
She then reported the incident to police.
Anyone who may have witnessed this or has any information should contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
