GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Glastonbury are looking for a flasher who exposed himself to young girls.
Police said the incidents happened on May 14 on a trail near the Riverfront Community Center, June 29 on a trail near Riverfront Park, and June 30 near Hubbard Green.
They said the man exposed his genitalia through his shorts while he was jogging.
As of Thursday, police had received a total of 8 complaints.
All of the witnesses were young women between the ages of 8 and 13.
"I'm hoping that we'll be able to track this person down so we can stop him from offending people, but if that doesn't happen, hopefully by getting the word out to the media, he knows that we're looking for him and he'll stop his activity," said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury Police Department.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair, average build, and a height of between 5’8” to 6'.
The alleged lewd behavior made people change up their routines.
“I might be taking another route after finding out about this,” said Kaitlyn Tursi.
Anyone with information or may have witnessed a similar incident is being asked to contact Glastonbury Police.
(1) comment
"This is a very safe town" Um...do you not know of the heroin problem that is happening in Glastonbury?
