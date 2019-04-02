GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A lingerie heist is under investigation in Glastonbury.
Police said a woman walked out of the Victoria’s Secret store with thousands of dollars worth of underwear.
The theft happened back in January, but investigators have just released surveillance images of the woman on Facebook.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police at 860-633-8301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.