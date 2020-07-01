GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Glastonbury are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to young girls.
Police said the incidents occurred on May 14 on a trail near the Riverfront Community Center, June 29 on a trail near Riverfront Park, and June 30 near Hubbard Green.
The white man is accused of exposing his genitalia through his shorts while he was jogging.
All witnesses were young women between the ages of 8 and 13.
“It definitely makes me a little nervous, it’s nothing I really want to run into. This is a very safe town,” said Kaitlyn Tursi.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair, average build, and around 5’8” to 6 feet tall.
The alleged lewd behavior is making people change up their routines.
“I might be taking another route after finding out about this,” Tursi said.
Anyone who has information or may have witnesses a similar incident is being asked to contact Glastonbury Police.
