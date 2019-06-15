GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is suspected of stealing the cash register from a farm stand.
Police said employees with Killam and Bassette farm stand located on Main Street reported one of their cash registers was stolen at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Employees told police a man, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’10”, skinny with shaggy gray hair, seen wearing a bucket hat, dark sunglasses, khaki cargo shorts and a dark blue t-shirt “bear-hugged” the register and walked away with it.
The unidentified man may have been driving a newer model black SUV with tinted windows and black duct tape covering the digits of a CT license plate, police said.
Police are encouraging those with information is asked to contact Ofc. Collard at 860-633-8301.
